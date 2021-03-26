Tampa offering COVID vaccines for city's homeless population

Vaccines will be given on a first come first serve basis.

TAMPA, Fla. — Individuals experiencing homelessness will have a chance to receive a COVID vaccine at a trio of Tampa events being held by community organizers.

The Tampa-Hillsborough Homeless Initiative is working with the State of Florida to offer vaccines this weekend on a first come first serve basis.

The events are being held on the following dates:

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26, individuals can receive a vaccine at Metropolitan Ministries near North Florida Avenue and East Ross Avenue.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, individuals can receive a vaccine at Trinity Cafe near East Busch Boulevard and North 22nd Street.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, individuals can receive a vaccine at DAACO Behavroil Health near East Columbus Drive and North 46th Street.

