Teens get shots at mobile vaccination clinic

Statlab is bringing vaccines to communities that need them with its vaccination van.

BRADENTON, Fla. — If you don't have a car or there's no pharmacy near you, it might be harder to get access to COVID-19 vaccinations. That's why the Florida Department of Emergency Management is teaming up with a company called Statlab to bring vaccines to you.

This is one of 30 mobile units across the state. Teens were able to get shots outside Bradenton’s APC Pediatrics Tuesday. They say they wanted to do their part to stop the spread.

“I want to feel safe when I go back to school, and I don't want to get COVD again,” Yaresli Moss said.

The founder of Statlab Chevy Deacon says his staff is diverse so they can work with local groups to address vaccine hesitancy in communities of color.

You'll see the van this weekend at the Sarasota Downtown Farmers Market and Bethlehem Baptist Church.