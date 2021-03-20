Time is ticking to get first dose at FEMA-supported vaccine sites in Tampa

Starting next week, only second doses will be available until the end of April.

TAMPA, Fla — As more Floridians get a chance at a vaccine, time is running out to get your first dose at Tampa's FEMA-supported vaccine sites.

Starting next week, only second doses will be available.

A spokesperson from the Florida Division of Emergency Management said on Friday the change goes into effect next Wednesday, March 24. The last day to get the first shot will be Tuesday, March 23.

Emergency officials said the FEMA-supported state sites were only meant to be in the community for eight weeks—the first three weeks were slated for offering the first dose, the second three weeks will be dedicated to the second dose, and on the last two weeks, sites will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those who missed out.

"We appreciate their patience when they're out at the sites and really encourage them to come out and get their vaccine,” said Ignatius Carrol, state public information officer for the Tampa Greyhound track vaccine hub.

Several FEMA-supported satellite sites will be offering the first shot this weekend. The CityLife Church on Dale Mabry Highway will be open through Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Larry Sanders Sports Complex will be open Sunday through Tuesday.

Emergency officials said if you get your first shot at a satellite site, you can still get a second shot at the Greyhound site.