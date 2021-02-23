University Mall vaccination site moving to Raymond James Stadium

The move will not impact those who have scheduled appointments, the Florida Division of Emergency Management says.

TAMPA, Fla. — After frustration with long lines, wait times and increased traffic, the Florida Division of Emergency Management is moving the University Mall vaccination site in Tampa to Raymond James Stadium with the hope of a smoother vaccination process.

“We want to make sure that…no one has to wait for an extended period of time,” said Samantha Bequer, press secretary for the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Since the site opened, it has struggled to keep operations running smoothly. There was often confusion over appointment times and procedures, and many seniors who hoped to get vaccinated were turned away.

“We started noticing that the line was just wrapped all the way around the complex,” said John Wright, who hoped to get vaccinated earlier this month. “We just went out the back of that parking lot and…went home. If this is what it takes to get us to get inoculated, I'll just do without.”

Wright said he was eventually able to get his first vaccine dose through Publix but hopes the state will overhaul its vaccine rollout process to prevent the confusion and aggravation he experienced at the University Mall site.

“They totally dropped the ball on this,” Wright said.

Bequer said the state is still working out details of the move to Raymond James Stadium, but the goal is to relocate next week to address logistical challenges that frustrated seniors like Wright. She said this will not impact those who have scheduled appointments; those will be honored at the new location.

She added that this move will not mean fewer testing resources for COVID-19.

“The state is committed to providing accessible COVID-19 testing and will continue to operate a state-supported testing site in Hillsborough County,” Bequer said.

The emergency management spokeswoman added the University Mall site accommodates 1,600 first-dose appointments daily, and the state wants to make sure that once workers are also administering second doses that the site can handle all the vaccinations.