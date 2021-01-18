USF Health vaccination clinic plans to expand once more vaccines become available

Demand is high but vaccine availability is low. One clinic director hopes that changes soon.

TAMPA, Fla. — Just around nine months after COVID-19 hit the United States, the FDA approved its first vaccine to fight the virus.

Unfortunately, the rollout has been slow on average. Which is why President-elect Joe Biden says one of his top priorities, when he takes office, is to address distribution. His plan is to hit 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days.

Here in Tampa Bay, USF Health's vaccine clinic is hoping to be part of that plan. In the clinic's first week, they vaccinated around 1,000 people, out of the 100,000 they are aiming to inoculate.

"We've gotten small allocates of the vaccine, and will continue to get more, but nowhere on the order of magnitude of 100,000 doses," said Dr. Mark Moseley, the chief clinical officer and associate vice president of USF Health.

Their initial allocation of the vaccine was 2,336 doses, but that hasn't stopped others from reaching out.

"Lots of people are calling into us to try and ask, you know, 'Can I get access to a vaccine? Can I get an appointment?'"

Even though the clinic can't currently help out, USF Health is hoping that that will change soon.

"It's all about vaccine supply. We have the infrastructure in place now to safely vaccinate people. And we'll do that. And as much supply as we get, the more we'll open it up to others in the community, particularly here on the north side of town in the community where the university sits," Dr. Moseley said.

It's a diverse area with a significant need.

"Let's not forget COVID does discriminate based on race and ethnicity. We know that patients of color are less likely to take the vaccine but are ones that needed the most," Dr. Moseley explained. "Because it does have an increased morbidity and mortality in those populations."

There is the promise of more vaccines on the horizon, and Dr. Moseley is confident they will see more doses coming their way.

"I think it's about 100-percent. And I really, I'm not making that up. I really think the organizations that prove they can safely and effectively give vaccines to patients are gonna get vaccines," he said.

Dr. Moseley says that with enough supply, his clinic can vaccinate approximately 3,000 people per week, but if they get even more vaccines, they will open additional locations.