Shots in arms: Vaccination rates in Florida increased this summer

The health department reports COVID-19 vaccination rate increases ranging from 4-20 percent for different age groups in Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health's data shows vaccinations have gone up as much as 20 percent from June 25 to Aug. 26 in certain age groups.

The bump in shots means that 68 percent of, or 13 million, eligible Floridians are now vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Where the state saw the largest increase was among the youngest age group eligible to be vaccinated. Florida also saw a 13 percent increase in vaccinations from 30-39 year olds as well as 40-49 year olds. The lowest percent increase in vaccinations is in the 65 years and older population.

From June 25 to Aug. 26, among individuals:

12-19 years old , vaccination rates have increased by 20%

20-29 years old, vaccination rates have increased by 12%

30-39 years old , vaccination rates have increased by 13%

40-49 years old, vaccination rates have increased by 13%

50-59 years old, vaccination rates have increased by 10%

60-64 years old, vaccination rates have increased by 7%

65+ years old, vaccination rates have increased by 4%

The Florida health department says it focused on "Seniors First," and as a result, this age group has a high vaccination rate of 87 percent.