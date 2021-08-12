How does your vaccine booster stand up against the omicron variant?

Pfizer released early data on how their vaccine fights against severe disease brought on by the newly detected omicron variant.

TAMPA, Fla. — The omicron variant has the spotlight these days as health leaders try to find out how our vaccines and boosters stand up against the new variant.

Today, Pfizer released early data on how their vaccine fights against severe disease brought on by the newly detected omicron variant.

Dr. Jill Roberts gave 10 Tampa Bay a sharper insight about whether mixing and matching your vaccine and booster is still the way to go.

When it comes to the omicron COVID-19 variant, it looks like the third shot’s the charm.

“If you have only two shots, you’re pretty likely to get a breakthrough infection,” Dr. Roberts said. “But, if you have 3 shots, it looks like it’s going to be protective. The amount of antibody boosted by that third shot, may really, really make a difference and maybe a game-changer.”

USF health experts told us last month that mixing and matching your original brand of shots with a different brand of booster would likely help boost your antibodies.

But, if you got your original shots with Pfizer—and the company’s third shot is shown to be protective against the omicron variant—should you still switch to another brand for your booster?

“We already know, if you mix and match, you boost that antibody response,” she said. “So, there should be no difference. When you’re looking at the other vaccines, you should get the same type of protective effect.”

And, let’s say if you’ve gone Moderna all the way. Roberts says you still don’t need to sweat.

“If you’ve been vaccinated and you’re fully boosted with Moderna, you’re in great shape,” she said.

Roberts says, whether you mix and match, or stay with the same brand, the key is just making sure you get that booster and are fully vaccinated.