Vaccine eligibility in Florida opens to people age 50 and older

That accounts for about 2.7 million more people able to get a coronavirus shot in the state.

TAMPA, Fla — Starting today, people in Florida ages 50 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spoke Sunday afternoon one day before vaccine eligibility expands to all Florida adults age 50 and up. On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the drop in age requirement just one week after the state lowered the age from 65 to 60 and older.

There likely will be a higher demand for vaccines at the track site that in recent days has not been reaching capacity, Castor said. She added she expects the age to fall even lower in the weeks ahead.

Last week, the governor also said that if the vaccine rollout to people age 50 and up goes well, the next move will be to make the vaccine available to everyone who wants it.

“I think our next move will most likely be to just say anyone who qualifies under the EUA” DeSantis said on Friday. “We probably could just open it up to everybody.” The governor added that he doesn't know exactly when that will be, but it will definitely be before May 1.

The track site, located at 755 E. Waters Ave., is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day and can administer up to 3,000 shots each day, according to FEMA. It's one of four federally-run mass vaccination sites across Florida.

Appointments can be made on myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling the phone number designated for your county. But the track site also allows walk-ups.

Eligibility at the track site follows the state guidelines, which includes the following groups of people:

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Persons 50 years of age and older

Health care personnel with direct patients

K-12 school employees

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of ages and older

Firefighters 50 years of age and older

People who are not listed in the above groups but are considered "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19 must have a form filled out by their health care provider and brought to the vaccine site.

Starting Wednesday, March 24, the site will transition to giving only second-dose vaccine shots. The last day for you to get your first dose will be Tuesday, March 23, according to a spokesperson from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.