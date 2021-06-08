Sprint to 70 percent vaccine rate looks like a crawl in the South

Florida's neighbors have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, hindering making the President's goal of 70 percent vaccinated by July 4th.

TAMPA, Fla. — The sprint to 70 percent by July 4th is looking more like a crawl. President Biden wants Americans to have at least one shot by Independence Day.

He set the goal to get more people protected from COVID-19 and closer to herd immunity in the pandemic. But, the current pace will not make the target four weeks from now. The demand for shots is down more than 65 percent after peaking in April.

While 39 percent of Floridians are fully vaccinated, take a look at neighboring states. The south has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country at less than 35 percent.

We've seen more travelers making summer trips to the state’s beaches and theme parks. USF Health Associate Professor Dr. Jill Roberts says there are risks for Floridians, but she says she's more concerned for the tourists.

"There are certain outbreaks that occurred that we can actually trace from those states back to people visiting Florida. So I would say that travelers to the state need to be aware of what our vaccination rates are here and take precaution," Dr. Roberts said.

If you are going to travel, Dr. Roberts says now's the time to think about getting vaccinated if you aren't already and about your own safety precautions. She says especially in high-risk situations like flying on a plane, you should wear a mask-- even if you have had your shots.