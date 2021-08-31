Vaccines offered ahead of funeral of St. Pete officer who died of COVID complications

The event was set up at the request of Officer Weiskopf's widow, who said she wanted today to be about education and vaccination.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Family, friends, and members of the St. Petersburg Police Department on Tuesday paid their respects to fallen Officer Michael Weiskopf in a unique way — by getting a COVID-19 shot.

Weiskopf died from COVID-related complications on Friday at age 52. And the vaccine event held before his funeral was at the request of his window, Karen Weiskopf, who told St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway that she wanted today to be about education and vaccination.

"Thanks to her, we’re educating people and giving people an opportunity to get vaccinated," Holloway said. "If you’re going to wear a bulletproof vest to protect yourself then take a shot and protect yourself."

The shots were administered by the health department in Pinellas County, which set up a tent in the parking lot of The Coliseum, where the funeral service was held.

As of noon on Tuesday, seven people had come through to get vaccinated, including Tina Burns, who said she listened to her heart and decided to come out to the event.

"I wanted to do everything I could for my family, friends and people surrounding me...just out of pure love and God's will," said Burns, with tears in her eyes.

Burns, who comes from a police family, said she previously had some hesitation but knew it was her time to get the shot.

This comes just one day after the Polk County Sheriff's Office organized a similar vaccine event following the COVID-related death of one of its deputies.

"If you want to save your life, your family’s life, your co-workers, you need to be vaccinated," Holloway said.