Parents and guardians will need to check for locations offering the Pfizer vaccine.

TAMPA, Fla. — Due to new FDA and CDC guidance, Walmart and Sam's Club say its pharmacies offering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine have begun inoculating kids 12 and up.

Anyone looking to have their children vaccinated can check online for locations offering the specific shot. Appointments will need to be scheduled at either store.

A CDC advisory committee voted Wednesday to recommend the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids falling into the age range.

The decision came two days after the Food and Drug Administration expanded the vaccine's emergency use authorization.

“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

“Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations," he added.

For a full list of locations in Florida offering COVID-19 shots, click here.