Walmart COVID-19 vaccine scheduler goes down on first day for appointments

The company is working to fix the issue but has not provided an exact timeline.

TAMPA, Fla — Trying to book a coronavirus vaccine appointment at Walmart but can't? You're not alone.

Those trying to make an appointment in their area Wednesday morning have been met with a message saying, "Sorry...Walmart pharmacies in this location do not administer COVID-19 vaccines yet. Please enter a different location or try again later."

It's something Walmart says it is aware of and is working quickly to resolve, though no exact timeline for the fix was provided.

“The Walmart scheduling system is currently experiencing technical difficulties following a surge of appointments. Our team is currently working to resolve the matter to have the scheduler back online as soon as possible," the company wrote in a statement.

Wednesday marked the first day Floridians could try to snag an appointment after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the additional vaccine rollout.

According to the governor, 25,000 doses are headed to pharmacies at more than 100 locations in 24 counties across the state for administration beginning Feb. 12.

You can find a list of Walmart pharmacies administering vaccines here and the list of Sam's Club pharmacies here. Being a Sam's Club member is not required to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine.