Winn-Dixie to offer COVID-19 vaccines next week

TAMPA, Fla — If you haven't had luck booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you may have another chance at your local grocery store.
Staring next week, Winn-Dixie stores will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines at locations throughout Florida.
The grocery chain's parent company Southeastern Grocers, Inc. says 8,100 Moderna vaccines will be available to eligible candidates for free starting Thursday, Feb. 11 as part of a partnership with the Florida Department of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.
“The State of Florida is proud to partner with Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets to provide eligible Floridians across the state access to the vaccine. We look forward to collaborating and expanding these efforts, together," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press release.
While vaccine appointments aren't available to book just yet, you can get a head start by filling out the consent form on the Winn-Dixie website. The page will also list participating locations, once they become available.
Currently, only healthcare workers, long-term care facility workers and people age 65 and over are eligible to receive the vaccine in Florida.
- Ellen surprises Tampa Bay teacher, Bucs fan with tickets to Super Bowl LV
- Senate approves budget bill to pass Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 relief plan
- Tampa Bay students write letters of encouragement to the Bucs ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Where to watch Super Bowl LV around Tampa Bay
- Here's how to avoid parking in downtown Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter