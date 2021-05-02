Winn-Dixie to offer COVID-19 vaccines next week

The grocery chain will begin administering vaccines on Thursday, Feb. 11.

TAMPA, Fla — If you haven't had luck booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you may have another chance at your local grocery store.

Staring next week, Winn-Dixie stores will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines at locations throughout Florida.

The grocery chain's parent company Southeastern Grocers, Inc. says 8,100 Moderna vaccines will be available to eligible candidates for free starting Thursday, Feb. 11 as part of a partnership with the Florida Department of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.

“The State of Florida is proud to partner with Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets to provide eligible Floridians across the state access to the vaccine. We look forward to collaborating and expanding these efforts, together," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press release.

While vaccine appointments aren't available to book just yet, you can get a head start by filling out the consent form on the Winn-Dixie website. The page will also list participating locations, once they become available.

Currently, only healthcare workers, long-term care facility workers and people age 65 and over are eligible to receive the vaccine in Florida.