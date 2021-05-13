x
Winn-Dixie to offer Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12 and up

After the FDA cleared the vaccine for emergency use in that age group, the grocery chain is offering appointments and walk-ups starting May 13.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Due to new FDA and CDC guidance, Southeastern Grocers says select in-store pharmacies in Florida will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 and older.

Starting Thursday, eligible children will be able to get a shot, either by walk-up or by scheduling an online appointment. 

"In accordance with new CDC and FDA guidelines, Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, is encouraged to see the eligibility list continue to expand to include all individuals 12 years of age and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine," a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

"The grocer is working with state and federal health authorities to best serve customers in this newly expanded age group and will offer convenient walk-ups and online appointments to eligible individuals in select Florida and Louisiana Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie pharmacies beginning Thursday, May 13, as available."

Winn-Dixie also just announced, as an added incentive for adults to get the vaccine, a total of $15 off store products for those who get both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and $10 if getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson. You can get more information here

For a full list of locations in Florida offering COVID-19 shots, click here

