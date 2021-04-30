Winn-Dixie to resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The grocery store is also allowing walk-ups in addition to scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will once again be available at Winn-Dixie stores.

Winn-Dixie's parent company Southeastern Grocers has decided to lift the temporary pause on the vaccine in accordance with CDC and FDA guidelines. The grocery store chain will continue to offer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines along with Johnson & Johnson.

U.S. health officials last Friday lifted an 11-day pause on vaccinations using the Johnson & Johnson product following reports of some people developing an extremely rare type of blood clot. On Sunday, Florida resumed use of the single-dose vaccine at FEMA sites throughout the state.

Winn-Dixie in addition to scheduled vaccine appointments is also allowing walk-ups as an added convenience to customers.

You can schedule an appointment or view your pharmacy's current vaccine availability at Winn-Dixie's website.