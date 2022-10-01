New COVID testing site set to open in Venice

VENICE, Fla. — People in Sarasota County will soon have a new location to consider for COVID-19 testing and, hopefully, shorter lines.
The county health department announced a walk-up testing site is set to open Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the south parking lot of the Venice Community Center, located at 326 Nokomis Ave. S.
Testing will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointments are required, and anyone can get tested regardless of symptoms, the department said.
PCR tests will be available.
"Florida Department of Health guidance remains – the vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19," it continues. "The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be vital to ending the pandemic, including combating the recent case increases nationally and globally."
Here are other testing options in Sarasota County to consider:
- Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd., Sarasota (open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th St., Sarasota (open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port (open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota (open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)