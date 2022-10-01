New COVID testing site set to open in Venice

No appointments are necessary for the walk-up site.

VENICE, Fla. — People in Sarasota County will soon have a new location to consider for COVID-19 testing and, hopefully, shorter lines.

The county health department announced a walk-up testing site is set to open Wednesday, Jan. 12, in the south parking lot of the Venice Community Center, located at 326 Nokomis Ave. S.

Testing will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointments are required, and anyone can get tested regardless of symptoms, the department said.

PCR tests will be available.

"Florida Department of Health guidance remains – the vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19," it continues. "The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be vital to ending the pandemic, including combating the recent case increases nationally and globally."