Virologist weighs in on pediatric disease thought to be tied to COVID-19

Officials believe it has killed at least three children in New York.

NEW YORK — Officials in New York say dozens of children have Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, and believe the syndrome has killed at least three kids.

Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist and professor with USF's Morsani College of Medicine, says the disease is rare, and first noticed in the United Kingdom.

"I think it’s started, the first reports were out of the UK, where they were seeing some sort of anomalous disease in kids that were infected with coronavirus, they present kind of an inflammatory disease, similar to a disease called Kawaski disease. So, this is marked by high fever and you can have other symptoms associated with it, but it’s mostly an inflammatory disease," he said.

Teng says the first cases in the United Kingdom were reported in late April, and came to New York shortly after that. He says it's not clear yet to doctors exactly how it's related to COVID-19.

"It’s a little difficult because I think they found some of the cases of the inflammatory disease, some of them can be traced to COVID-19, but some of them aren’t testing positive for the virus either, so it’s kind of an assumption that they’re associated with the COVID-19," he said.

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state's health department and the CDC are studying the disease.

What other people are reading right now: