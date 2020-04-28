10 Tampa Bay hosted Superintendent Addison Davis from Hillsborough and Superintendent Michael Grego from Pinellas on the 10 Tampa Bay Facebook page to answer questions in real time.

You can watch the entire Superintendent Town Hall here:

Q: Are we going to go back to school in August or are we looking at virtual learning?

A: (Dr. Grego) That's the question everybody has on the tip of their tongue and I think it's a question I would say to all of us we need to lean and trust in the medical profession.

Q: President Trump wants the governors to reconsider opening the schools. What does Superintendent Davis think about that?

A: (Mr. Davis) Our medical practitioners are helping us navigate this pressing issue. While the president wants to return to normalcy as soon as we can, we've got to do it with grace and compassion and care.

Q: When schools do open, will parents be faulted if they opt to keep their children home?

A: (Mr. Davis) The answer to that is no with a caveat to making certain they select an educational pathway.

Q: What about graduation for seniors?

A: (Dr. Grego) We submitted a letter and survey to every single parent of a senior and to the seniors. We just received that information back. The deadline was last Friday and overwhelmingly the seniors really want to postpone that graduation to have it face to face. They're still hanging on.

Q: What, if any cost savings has been captured?

A: (Mr. Davis) There may be cost savings in fuel, cost savings in utilities, cost savings for particular individuals in the organization who are not full time employees within our school district however, those right now are being redistributed. We bought 46,000 devices in the last nine weeks. That comes with a $12-15 million price tag.

(Dr. Grego) Public education is supported by two main things- property appraisals/taxes and sales tax so just the sales tax alone over this last month or two, what is forecasted in the future is going to put a dent into the budget for next year. We're going to wait to see if there's going to be a special session centered around that budget.

