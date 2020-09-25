One sibling was a paramedic, and the other was a teaching assistant.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A family is mourning two loved ones – both public servants whose lives were cut short by the coronavirus.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Gerald Jones, a Volusia County paramedic, and his sister, Shyla Pennington, a teaching assistant, were both "gone too soon."

The siblings' father, Greg Jones, had been posting updates about his children's diagnosis on social media. On Sept. 21, he said that two days after his daughter Shyla passed away, the family received a call saying Gerald had also died from COVID-19.

Gerald "Jerry" Jones, 51, had been working as a paramedic in Volusia County since May 1999, the county said in a news release.

“This is a tragic and devastating loss for the county and the entire EMS team throughout Volusia County,” said County Manager George Recktenwald. “Jerry was respected and loved by all who knew him. Right now, our focus is on providing help and support to his family in their time of grief.”

Volusia County EMS offered its condolences to the Jones family, saying,

"We are incredibly saddened to report that Volusia County EMS Paramedic Gerald "Jerry" Jones has passed away after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Jerry made a difference in so many lives during his 21 years of service in Volusia County, and held a presence that brought smiles to his coworkers and comfort to his patients day after day. We are keeping Jerry's entire family in our thoughts as we mourn the passing of our friend and colleague."

Shyla Pennington, 41, worked for the Volusia County School District for nearly two decades, according to an obituary. She served as a teaching assistant at three different schools.

"The human toll of covid-19 is real, and these are the first responders and front-line workers who risk their own health and safety to keep our society functioning," Sheriff Chitwood wrote.

The Volusia Ambulance Association set up a GoFundMe the family. If you'd like to donate, you can find it here.

