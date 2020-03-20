SEMINOLE, Fla. — An employee at a Seminole Walgreens tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A Walgreens spokesperson told 10News the employee has not been at the store since March 12. Walgreens said it took action immediately and closed the store located on Park Boulevard and Seminole Boulevard to be cleaned.

The spokesperson said the people who might have been in contact with the employee who tested positive have been notified and are self-quarantined. The store is expected to reopen on Friday.

People who need to go to the pharmacy can visit a nearby location at 10121 Seminole Boulevard.

Anyone with any questions is asked to contact the Florida Department of Health.

