Wall Street futures plummeted Wednesday night in the one-hour span that included President Donald Trump's address to the nation on the coronavirus response, the announcement that actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had contracted the virus, and the NBA's decision to suspend its season after a player tested positive.

Futures for the S&P 500 moved from a loss of 0.4% just before Trump spoke from the Oval Office at 9 p.m. EST to a loss of 3.3% an hour later. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were showing a drop of 3.5%.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, pre-market trading showed the Dow Jones down 974 points (4.13%). The S&P was down 107.5 points (3.92%) and the Nasdaq was down 329 points (4.11%).

Trump on Thursday announced actions designed to ease the economic cost of the outbreak including unspecified aid for workers impacted by the virus, a deferment of tax payments for some individuals and businesses and low-interest loans for small businesses.

Megan Greene, senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, said she was “underwhelmed by these measures.’’

The declines in the futures markets follow steep losses in regular trading Wednesday as investors become increasingly worried that responses from government and central banks will be insufficient to prevent the outbreak from severely impacting the global economy. The Dow’s drop of 1,464 points dragged it 20% below the record set last month and put the index in a bear market.

During the same hour as Trump's speech, it was learned Hanks and Wilson had contracted the virus. Hanks said in a statement Wednesday that the couple are in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers. The Oscar-winner says they were tested because of their symptoms and in his words, “to play things right.”

Shortly thereafter, the NBA announced it suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus. The move came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

