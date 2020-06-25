Walmart employees in Florida receive $27.1 million in COVID-19 bonuses

The bonuses hit hourly employees' paychecks today.

FLORIDA, USA — For the third time in less than three months, Walmart is honoring the hard work and commitment of its employees who are working through the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced hourly employees in Florida will get their share of $27.1 million in bonuses on June 25. Full-time hourly employees and drivers will get an additional $300, temporary and part-time employees will get $150 and assistant managers will see an additional $400 in their paycheck.

"Walmart has recognized associates for their many contributions during this unprecedented time by investing nearly $1 billion in two special cash bonuses, an early quarterly bonus payout and other initiatives," the company said in a release.

Across the U.S. all company employees will see $390 million in bonuses. The other pay-outs Walmart shared with its associates fell on April 2 and April 30.

Moving forward, Walmart said it will continue to look for ways to recognize its employees while keeping its focus on their overall wellbeing and safety.

“We are so grateful to our associates for being there for customers and members during this difficult time, serving communities across the country,” said Kathryn McLay, President, and CEO of Sam’s Club. “Our associates’ efforts have been exactly what the country needed during this historic and uncertain time. They’ve made a real difference.”