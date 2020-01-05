ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There was a nice surprise for Walmart employees when they got their paychecks today -- a bonus!

In a press release, Walmart said Florida associates received bonuses totaling $12.2 million statewide.

Nationally, Walmart gave associates $180 million worth of bonuses.

"When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its men and women serving on the front lines of these unprecedented times," a Walmart spokesperson wrote in an email.

The retail giant said Friday it had reached its goal of hiring an extra 200,000 associates nationwide.

"Not only has the company helped provide work for almost a quarter million people impacted by COVID-19, they did so in less than six weeks," Walmart wrote in a statement.

