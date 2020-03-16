LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — On a normal day, tens of thousands of people march down Main Street on their way into the Happiest Place on Earth. And those people spend a good part of their day chowing down on a whole lot of food.
But the Magic Kingdom – and the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks – are now ghost towns. They’re all closed to help limit the spread of coronavirus.
So, what happens to all the food? Thankfully, it’s not going bad in some hidden pantry.
Instead, Disney is donating it!
According to Disney Parks Blog, the company is giving all sorts of delicious food to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
“Second Harvest Food Bank is known for their vital work addressing critical food needs in Central Florida, and we know the important role we play in helping to bring meaningful solutions to our community in times of great need.” Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort Tajiana Ancora-Brown said.
It’s something the parks are quite used to. The blog reports Walt Disney World Resort collects and gives out more than 823,000 pounds of food to families in need every year.
That adds up to about a million meals!
Related coverage:
- Live updates: Disney closing stores, Disney Springs on Tuesday
- How Tampa Bay polling locations are preparing for primary day amid COVID-19 spread
- Coronavirus live updates: Stock market trading halted; Supreme Court postponing arguments
- Supreme Court postpones arguments due to coronavirus
- Arnold Schwarzenegger is self-quarantining with his donkey and miniature horse
- Stores, restaurants modify hours as coronavirus spreads
- Disney expands closures in effort to combat coronavirus
What other people are reading right now:
- VERIFY: Yes, your pool is safe from coronavirus, as long as it’s properly maintained
- Scholastic offers free courses for students stuck at home because of coronavirus
- Walmart stores nationwide adjust hours of operation for restocking and sanitizing
- Public beaches in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale close to prevent spread of coronavirus
- Tampa Bay restaurant offering kids free pizza slices while schools are closed
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter