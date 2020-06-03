WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The nation's capital has pop up shops for food and drink, even marijuana. And now, coronavirus prevention supplies.

As local stores sell out of face masks and hand sanitizer, Adilisha Patrom, owner of a co-working and event space next to Gallaudet University, saw an opportunity and jumped on it.

Inside her storefront, she displays different face mask models and hand sanitizer bottles alongside information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Patrom says her goal isn't to get rich. Rather, she says she's providing a community service and offers discounts to those in need and to senior citizens.

The Associated Press says Patrom, 29, sells her masks for between $5 and $20, depending on the type of mask. And, she puts together prevention supplies kits with masks, gloves and sanitizer.

“I just feel so blessed to HAVE, just to have the ability,” to stock up on supplies, she said told the AP.

