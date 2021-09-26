Washington State Patrol trooper dies of COVID-19

Washington State Patrol Trooper Detective Eric Gunderson passed away Sunday after a battle with COVID-19. He is the 32nd WSP member to die in the line of duty.

SEATTLE — A 38-year-old Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper died of COVID-19 early Sunday morning.

The WSP said Trooper Detective Eric Gunderson contracted the virus “while in service to the state of Washington.” Gunderson served with the WSP for nearly 16 years.

The WSP said Gunderson died peacefully surrounded by family, friends and loved ones. He is survived by his wife Kameron (Kami), and sons Blake, 13, and Braden, 10.

“Eric Gunderson was a respected trooper and public servant,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “His is the first line of duty death since we commemorated our first century of service to this state just a few weeks ago. How I had hoped our second century of service would be more forgiving.” He added, “But serving the public, as we do, has inherent dangers and this pandemic has been a foe to our agency and indeed our state and nation.”

A memorial service is currently being planned, and more information is expected to be announced at a later date.