TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Re-Open Florida Task Force is already underway and working to craft the best plan to get the state back on its feet after the coronavirus pandemic.

To help speed up the decision-making process, the task force will be holding several conferences throughout the day. You can call into all of them, and you can listen to the audio streams on The Florida Channel.

Find the full agendas of the task force meetings here.

Wednesday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. - Accommodation, Food, Tourism, Construction, Real Estate, Recreation, Retail and Transportation.

Call-in Number: 888-585-9008

Access Code: 509-827-143

Wednesday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. - Administrative, Education, Information & Technology, Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities and Wholesale.

Call-in Number: 888-585-9008

Access Code: 727-647-173

Wednesday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. - Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services.

Call-in Number: 888-585-9008

Access Code: 555-600-257

Wednesday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m. - Executive Committee Meeting.

Call-in Number: 1-888-585-9008

Access Code: 508-806-165

