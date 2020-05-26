'We talked to her over the phone and told her our goodbyes and, in an hour, she was gone.'

How will layoffs impact people in long-term care?

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, there were 509 new positive COVID-19 cases and seven Florida deaths related to COVID-19.

Some of those hardest hit continue to be in nursing homes or assisted living facilities which reported 1,089 deaths among those who live or work in long-term care.

As those cases continue to grow, dozens of layoffs are happening inside these buildings across the Bay Area, leaving many with loved ones inside concerned about who is left to take care of them.

"I drive by the nursing home every day and just to know she's not in there, it's heartbreaking and it's just heartbreaking that I couldn't hold her hand and that's what I'm struggling the most about her," Robin Pascale fights through tears speaking about her mother.

Rosemarie Pascale, 76, was one of the dozens of people at Opis Highlands Lake Center, a nursing home in Polk County, who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I would've never imagined she would've tested positive. She never showed any signs," Robin explained to 10 Investigates' Jennifer Titus.

Robin says Rosemarie was asymptomatic. But believes she passed away three weeks later, not from COVID-19, but because she wasn't able to thrive.

"We talked to her over phone and told her our goodbyes and, in an hour, she was gone," said Robin.

Now, Robin wants to talk to someone at the nursing home to find out what happened but she says she can't get anyone to call her back.

"They closed the facility down, but did they have PPE? Did they thermo-scan? Did they ask the questions? Somebody brought that in, somebody had to bring that in," said Robin.

10 Investigates reached out to the nursing home asking them about Rosemarie. They said they would follow up with the family, but they couldn't discuss the patient with us.

10 Investigates also learned over the past couple of weeks nearly 100 people who work at 11 of their Florida centers, including Highlands Lake, were laid off or furloughed.

"You'd think they would be safe."

Robin also wants to know who has been tested. The number of positive cases continues to increase there. We asked if the National Guard has been there and we're told they have not.

The nursing home did not say whether they requested the National Guard for help but did tell us in a statement:

"Most of our team members and customers have already been tested and testing is ongoing at the center."

"I don't think it really has hit me yet," Robin explained.

She says she's still trying to come to terms with the fact that her mom is gone.

And hopes she'll have the closure she needs.

We did speak with Rosemarie's family after our interview and they tell us the nursing home has finally reached out to them.

As far as the layoffs, Highlands Lake tells us that did not include any CNAs.

The Florida Healthcare Association says until 10 Investigates told them about layoffs, they did not know that was happening. They tell us in a statement, they are trying to "add more staff or have staff doing expanded duties like doing screening, helping deliver meals."

So, how many people in long-term care have been tested for COVID-19?

10 Investigates discovered right now, there are 549 nursing homes or assisted living homes with at least one case of COVID-19. There are currently 4,126 people living in long-term care with COVID-19 and there are 2,040 people who work in these buildings with COVID-19.

It is important to note, those numbers do not include people who have recovered or passed away from COVID-19.



