ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kim Galway left Tampa Bay last month with a plan to honor her late grandfather, a Canadian artillery soldier.

She planned to bicycle across Europe on the same route he took and she brought a documentary crew with her.

But just days into her trip, Galway realized she'd landed in a different kind of war zone, with an invisible enemy.

"About a week ago, when we were in the Belgian/German border, things got pretty stressful and the other crew members went home," she said.

Europe was shutting down borders. Holland began closing down restaurants to help limit the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

She and her colleague David Taylor wound up social distancing in their rented RV.

"There's the close-quarters feel. The best way to identify it is like if you've ever been in a submarine," Taylor said.

The two said they're stuck in a field in Holland for the foreseeable future.

"Our biggest problem is we have an RV we rented in France. French borders are closed," Galway explained.

Like so many people across the globe, they don't know what the future holds.

"We're stuck, in a farmers field, trying to figure out how to get home," Taylor said.

