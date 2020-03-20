WASHINGTON — It’s a world war. Countries all around the globe are fighting a common invisible enemy.

Now, President Trump is arming America’s most powerful weapon – our unmatched mass production capability – to escalate the battle against COVID-19.

The President announced Wednesday he was dusting off the decades-old Defense Production Act after saying Thursday he would only use it in a “worst-case scenario.”

On Friday, he told the nation he was ready to put it into action.

Congress passed the Defense Production Act in 1950 to help the government build up its aluminum and copper stockpiles for the Korean War, and according to the Washington Post, it was invoked several times by presidents during the Cold War. Basically, it allows the federal government to marshal the resources of private companies for the good of the whole country.

In the coronavirus war, medical supplies are essential – but they’re proving to be quite scarce. That includes everything from basic protective masks to complex ventilator machines.

Hospitals are reporting such significant shortages that the Associated Press reports TV medical dramas “The Resident” and “The Good Doctor” are donating their masks and wardrobes for the care of real-life patients.

Under the Defense Production Act, the government can force American companies to produce it all. President Trump said Friday General Motors is among the companies already ready for that.

