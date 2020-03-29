TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More COVID-19 tests are on the way-- that was the message Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has for Floridians Saturday.

DeSantis said 2,000 of the COVID-19 tests that only take 45 minutes to get results are coming to Florida. He said those tests would be heading to the hot spots in the state like South Florida, Hillsborough County and Jacksonville.

Avid Labs now has FDA approved testing that has negative results in fifteen minutes and positive results in five, DeSantis said. DeSantis wants 50,000 of those and for Florida to be part of that testing.

