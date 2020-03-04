TAMPA, Fla. — It was not a shock to the leaders of Tampa International Airport when they got the news three of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Tampa International Airport Director Joe Lopano said two tenant employees and one authority employee tested positive. Lopano said he doesn't think the cases are related because all of the people who tested positive work in different places with the airport.

"The news of these cases is not unexpected. TPA has more than 10,000 people working for all the companies that do business here. Statistically, we can assume that some of these employees will become infected with COVID-19 as the virus spreads and testing becomes more available," Lopano said in a statement.

Lopano said the airport took immediate steps to protect its team, tenants and travelers.

Lopano said the areas where all the employees worked has been disinfected. The airport is also working at the direction of the Florida Department of Health and will notify people or teams if they are deemed by the DOH to have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 by the employees who test positive, Lopano said.

Lopano also said about 75 percent of the authority team is working remotely from home to help with social distancing.

