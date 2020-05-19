x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

Rent overdue? What to do when eviction ban is lifted June 2

Attorneys say now is the time to communicate with your landlord.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — When Governor Ron DeSantis' statewide ban on evictions is lifted June 2, attorneys in the Tampa Bay area say they expect to see an even larger increase in court filings than when the ban was originally supposed to be lifted May 17.

"There are a whole lot of landlords who have been waiting for that time frame to expire, and you'll see probably a rush to the courthouse with a ton of filings," said attorney Charles Gallagher of Gallagher and Associates Law Firm.

"This is an international phenomenon, a pandemic, so there's no fault involved on anyone's part. We're seeing folks that had jobs for long-term that paid their bills, that worked in long-term places, but as a result of the pandemic, lost their job, and as a result, have no money to pay rent," he said.

RELATED: Evictions expected to spike when moratorium expires in mid-May

Gallagher said if you have not been able to pay rent due to a coronavirus-related job loss, it's best to start communicating a written plan with your landlord now.

If that does not work and your landlord files eviction proceedings in court, Gallagher said it is important to respond to the court. Otherwise, the eviction process could move faster because the court might assume you have no defense. Responding might also allow for extra time.

Retaining an attorney is also key. Gallagher said this should be done as soon as a court filing takes place against the tenant. For those unable to afford an attorney, many local law firms are taking on cases pro-bono amid the crisis. Gulfcoast Legal Services and Bay Area Legal Services are also working with tenants to help them through the eviction process.

RELATED: Floridians rally for lawmakers to act, fix broken unemployment system

RELATED: Clearwater businesses could be eligible for $4 million in coronavirus-related grants

RELATED: Another round of stimulus checks? President Trump says 'we're talking about that'

RELATED: Senate bill would provide $100 billion for emergency rent relief

RELATED: Renters faced with rent hikes in pandemic

What other people are reading right now:

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter