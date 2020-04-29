ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Let's start by saying there's no reopening date set for Walt Disney World or any of Florida's theme parks.

But on Tuesday, we got a peek at what returning to Disney or Universal Orlando Resort might look like when they do open.

The "Reopening Business Working Group" of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force met and presented suggestions for reopening businesses in the county, including large theme parks in the area.

Some of its guidelines included:

Tape marking of 6 feet apart in ride and attraction queues

Staff to regularly wipe down surfaces at random

Phase 1 & 2: Staff 65 and older encouraged to stay home

The group mandates:

All employees wear face masks

Touchless hand sanitizer at each ticketing entry and turnstile

Temperature checks for staff prior to their shift (above 100.4-must not enter the property)

All employees with flu-like symptoms are advised to stay home

Wipe down all railings and surfaces after every use

Phase 1: 50 percent capacity

Phase 2: 75 percent capacity

It's important to note these "guidelines" and "mandates" are a draft compilation of suggestions for safely reopening business, a starting point for the group.

