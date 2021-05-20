When should fully vaccinated people still mask up?

TAMPA, Fla. — We are seeing Florida's COVID-19 case numbers getting better as more people across the state are getting vaccinated. That led the CDC to offer new guidance for those who are fully vaccinated.
But if you're still confused about what to do with your mask, we wanted to give you a sharper insight into when to keep your mask on (if fully vaccinated) v. taking it off.
To do that, we talked with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, an infectious diseases expert.
She says you should feel confident taking off your mask when: you're fully vaccinated and have no other conditions that compromise your community since kids under 12 and those who are immunocompromised cannot get the shot.
Marrazzo adds that when rates of COVID are low where you live that means the vaccination coverage is high.
"People need to monitor what's going on in their communities very closely and and be prepared to pivot and adapt if we start to see the emergence of either outbreaks of our usual strains or incursion of these very worrisome new variants."
She also adds we have to remember this is a global issue and only about 4.6% of the world population has gotten one shot.
