Where Tampa Bay school districts stand on mask policies

Parents may be curious about their student's school district's mask policy, especially as cities make changes to their mask ordinances.

TAMPA, Fla. — As cities and counties across the state begin to adjust their local mask ordinances, parents might be wondering what that means for their student's school district.

So, we checked in with each Tampa Bay county on where their mask policy stands. Here are the responses we have received so far:

Citrus County Schools:

It revised its face coverings policy, but the only change is the time. The district originally made it to sunset after 90 days, but that changed after its last board meeting. In the meeting, the board made it to where they would have to repeal the entire policy if they want to make any significant changes.

No other changes have been made since the start of the school year.

Hernando County Schools:

The school district has not changed its face-covering policy. You can find details and requirements by clicking here.

Highlands County Schools:

Masks must be worn on the bus for all school levels and before/after school and during any transitions between classes in secondary schools.

As for any future changes? Highlands County Schools says, "we do not have plans of changing our mask policy at this time."

Hillsborough County Schools:

Face coverings are required by staff, students, and visitors on all campuses. There is no end date for its requirement at this time.

Pasco County Schools:

Masks are required on Pasco County school campuses and workplaces. The second semester is more than two months away, and the district said it will update its mask requirement when or if the circumstance calls for it.

The Pasco Board of County Commissioners also has a countywide mask mandate in place at this time.

Pinellas County Schools:

Students, staff, and any visitors are required to wear a mask or face-covering while on school property. Anyone with a medical condition that does not allow for wearing a mask must provide medical documentation.

There is an agenda item regarding masks up for a second reading and final vote on November 10. The agenda item proposes moving the emergency rule to a Board rule that will remain in place until it takes formal action to amend or rescind it.

Polk County Schools:

Polk County Public Schools is still requiring masks or other approved face-coverings for all its K-12 students. The requirement remains in effect on campuses and properties, regardless of local ordinances, until further notice. . The district has not discussed changing the face-covering requirement at this time.

Sarasota County Schools:

The School Board passed a policy on Oct. 20 that will end the face mask requirement at the end of June 2021. Until then, all students and employees must wear a face mask unless they have a medical certification stating otherwise. You can find the policy here.



