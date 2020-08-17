It's a whirlwind week: Pinellas teachers get ready for Monday’s first day of school

Teachers across the county are getting special training from district supervisors.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — It will be a whirlwind week ahead of the first day of classes next Monday in Pinellas County.

Teachers across the county are back at school getting special training. For many, it will be their first-time teaching both students in their classroom and kids watching from home -- simultaneously.

“It’s almost those butterflies of anticipation,” said Seminole High School principal Jane Lucas in her third year leading the school. “I’m just really excited to see how it all comes together.”

She says her school is working to provide teachers in dual in-person/virtual classrooms an extra help.

“Some of them paraprofessionals, some of them are substitute teachers, who are going to be adding that extra layer of support in the simultaneous classrooms to help monitor, not only what’s happening physically in the classroom, but also what’s happening online,” Lucas said. “They will also be able to answer questions that are coming up in the chat room.”

Around 65 percent of Seminole High School students will be returning for in-person learning. Specially-ordered items to keep those students safe on campus continue rolling in.

“Like the acrylic barriers,” Lucas said. “Those are arriving this afternoon. So I’m checking off my list of things that are being delivered and getting them in place. We know it’s on a strict timeline and we’re going to get everything we need.”

Seminole High School’s freshman orientation is scheduled for Tuesday and for first time, students will be able to download their class schedules, as well. Lucas says she’s sending out a recorded phone message to parents this afternoon to keep them up to date on everything going on.

“If something doesn’t seem right, no problem. Don’t worry,” Lucas said. “We’re here for you and we’re going to work with you through any issue that you have.”