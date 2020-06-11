x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Coronavirus

White House coronavirus report puts Florida in 'red zone' for cases

The White House coronavirus report also puts Hillsborough County in the top three counties for the highest numbers of new cases.
Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
People stand in line for early voting at the John F. Kennedy Library, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Hialeah, Fla. Masks are required at some polling places around the country and strongly encouraged in most others as a basic precaution to help keep poll works and others safe from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

TAMPA, Fla. — The White House is warning Florida about the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the most recent report, it says Florida is in the "red zone" for cases. 

That indicates 101 or more new cases per 100,000 people -- with the 31st highest rate in the country. Florida is also in the yellow zone for test positivity, with a rate between 5 percent and 7.99 percent -- the 33rd highest rate in the country. 

This report is sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis's office from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence.

The latest report came on Oct. 25. It also broke down three counties with the highest numbers of new cases over the last three weeks: Miami-Dade, Broward and Hillsborough. These represent 31.1 percent of new cases in our state. 

It says 57 percent of all counties have moderate or high levels of community transmission, with 7 percent having high levels. 

The White House also gave 12 recommendations in its latest report.

It says there continues to be an increase in cases, a slight increase in test positivity and no decline in week-over-week new hospital admissions. 

These, taken with the continued increase in the percent of long-term care facilities with a positive staff member, suggest the early signals of expanding community spread that should be immediately addressed. 

It says that Florida should immediately expand mitigation in counties with rising cases and hospitalizations. Mitigation should include mask-wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene, avoiding crowds and social gatherings in private and ensuring flu immunizations. 

10 Tampa asked the governor's office for comment on the latest report and how it is implementing these recommendations. We have not yet heard back.

You can see the report here:

White House COVID-19 report on Florida
Discover everything Scribd has to offer, including books and audiobooks from major publishers.
Scribd

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter