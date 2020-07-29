Gov. Whitmer limits indoor gatherings to 10 people and closes bars in upper Michigan

The order also limits outdoor gatherings to 100 in most of the state.

MICHIGAN, USA — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced another executive order amending Michigan’s Safe Start Order.

The changes start Friday, July 31 and they limit statewide indoor gatherings to 10 people or less and close bars for indoor service across the state, including upper Michigan.

"As we see COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Michiganders cannot afford to drop our guard. We must take every step possible to save lives, protect the brave men and women on the front lines, and avoid overwhelming our healthcare system while we continue to combat COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “After seeing a resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state, we must further limit gatherings for the health of our community and economy. By taking these strong actions, we will be better positioned to get our children back into classrooms and avoid a potentially devastating second wave.”

The governor states that COVID-19’s resurgence is closely associated with large social gatherings and points out an outbreak at a Lansing bar that resulted in 187 infections; more than 50 cases have linked to a single house party in Saline; and a sandbar party at Torch Lake over the July 4 weekend led to at least 43 confirmed cases.

The order also limits outdoor gatherings to 100 in most of the state. The outdoor gathering limits will remain at 250 in Regions 6 and 8.

Additionally, all three Detroit casinos are expected to re-open at only 15% capacity on August 5. Casinos must conduct a daily screening protocol for customers and employees, including temperature screenings. They must also require face masks.

Wednesday the state of Michigan reported 996 cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from the virus. In total there have been 80,172 cases and 6,172 deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan according to the state health department.

