Why contact tracing at the White House is so important

Medical experts say more than 300 people work at the White House and may need to be contact traced.

TAMPA, Fla. — At this point, at least 11 people have tested positive in the White House. It's not clear what level of contact tracing is being done by the White House at this point.

Contract tracing, plus quarantining and isolation, are some of the most important policies infection control is using to try and contain this pandemic.

"The reason that I think it's important for transparency is because it's very hard for us to understand whether those guidelines are being followed if there isn't that transparency," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

She's a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a practicing infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.

It's not known how or when President Donald Trump was infected, but a packed and mostly maskless Rose Garden ceremony for his Supreme Court pick has been shown over and over again.

Several of those who were there have now tested positive, including the president and first lady, former aide Kellyanne Conway and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

But Walensky says there are a lot of people you don't see here who should be contact traced.

"There are over 300 people who work in the White House who might be considered White House essential personnel who might go home to places where it would be harder to find a test, harder to find quarantine and who might live in multi-generational households and that in fact is one key important issue that I think we need to focus on in how contact tracing would manifest," she said.

Walensky says those diagnosed should be in isolation, and should not leave, nor share quarters or bathrooms. If someone visits or needs to assist them, they should be in full PPE: mask, gown, gloves and eyewear.

She added that anybody who had been exposed to someone with a diagnosis should be in a 14-day quarantine, regardless of tests.

What other people are reading right now: