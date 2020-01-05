CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — There have been more than 1,300 deaths associated with COVID- 19 in Florida and that number grows every day.

Shari Pfannenstein believes her husband should be part of those statistics, but he wasn’t.

Shari and her husband David were married for 30 years.

He was just 60 years old, healthy and his only known medical condition was chronic hives.

“He started showing signs of being sick the week of March 16,” Shari told 10Investigates Jennifer Titus.

“That whole week he continued to cough and came home from work the 20th short of breath. He got worse and worse.”

A few days later Shari called 911. When medics arrived, they said they could transport him, or he could rest at home. David stayed home.

“Something scared him big time on the 30th. He said, 'I’m going to type this out to my doctor, email it to my doctor.'"

David went to the hospital. He was tested twice for COVID-19 and was also tested for the flu and a variety of bacterial infections. Everything came back negative.

“The medical team still didn’t believe it was negative. They treated him as a COVID patient.”

David’s medical records show the medical team treated him as a COVID-19 patient.

“He didn’t make it. He died Sunday night,” Shari explained through tears.

Shari says on his death certificate the doctor noted COVID-19 was the presumed cause.

“Medical examiner came back and said absolutely no way,” Shari explained.

The chair of the state medical examiner’s office tells 10Investigates only the medical examiner can certify a COVID-19 death in Florida. Physicians cannot.

The chair oversees Hardee, Highlands and Polk Counties. He says he has done about a dozen postmortem tests in his counties but admits, a limited supply of tests has restricted them from doing more.

“I don’t think we will know exactly how many people are dying from COVID-19 infections here,” Thomas Unnasch, a distinguished professor in the USF College of Public Health explained to 10Investigates.

“I think it’s more important to know if these individuals had infection so we can add this to daily case count, so we know what going on in community.”

When asked what Shari misses most about David, she said:

“His support, his smile, his love, his strength. He was a strong, strapping guy. I still can’t believe he got taken down by this. I’m just so frustrated by the whole thing.”

Frustrated because the man she was married to is gone and she believes the culprit is COVID-19 but it won’t be documented.

“I’m very frustrated with the medical examiner. Dave’s doctor saw him for 11 days. They knew what he was going through. They saw three healthy organs. Why would a medical examiner say no way?”

There are confirmed cases of patients who tested negative twice before getting a positive.

This virus goes so far back into someone’s lungs, a swab may not detect it.

But Unnasch says until we get a better test, this is the reality we are faced with.

10Investigates asked medical examiners in the Bay Area how many post- mortem COVID-19 tests they conducted.

In Sarasota and Manatee they have done 23.

In Pasco and Pinellas: 65.

Hillsborough County has performed 27.

And, in Hernando and Citrus counties, where David's case was handled, there have been two post-mortem tests done.

When asked why David was not tested post-mortem for COVID-19, the medical examiner who oversees Citrus and Hernando Counties sent us this explanation via email:

“The person you are referring to, has had 2 negative tests. Our office is only taking cases that are positive.”

10Investigates is looking into the differing criteria for post-mortem testing statewide. We’ll keep you posted on what we find.

