ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Still, looking for ways to pass time while practicing self-isolation and social distancing? How about a glass of wine and a good book?

That's what one St. Petersburg business if offering to deliver to you for free.

Book + Bottle, came to St. Petersburg earlier this month, set to open its doors right in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Terra Dunham says opening this location has been her dream for a long time. Work towards making the Book + Bottle' St. Pete location a reality had been in the works for more than a year.

With coronavirus concerns circulating and directives being put in place, Dunham had to close down her brand new store to the public, leaving one big question -- "How else do we stay in business"?

The women-owned, sustainable, independent business operates as a place where you can read, spruce up your book collection, work remotely and enjoy a bottle of wine among other things, according to their website.

Now, they're delivering that experience to your door.

"Let's just make it as easy as possible," Dunham said was the inspiration behind the move.

Dunham also noted that people are "looking for those sorts of entertainment that they can do at home safely," and wanted to supply that for locals.

Book + Bottle can only deliver the wine for free locally, but book delivery can be done anywhere.

All invoices are done electronically and someone will deliver your order right to your door and text you once it has arrived, eliminating the person-to-person contact.

Curbside pickup is also available at their 17 6th Street North location.

You can see what they have in stock for books in their Instagram stories and their wine list here.

