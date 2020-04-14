ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a challenge to pay it forward. Inspired by filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry, Winn Dixie stores across the country paid for thousands of health care workers and first responders' groceries Monday evening.

Winn Dixie's parent company, Southeastern Groceries, said it surprised thousands of community heroes with a $0 grocery bill as they were checking out last night during the store's health care worker and first responders shopping hour on Monday, April 13.

"Last Wednesday, well-known filmmaker and actor, Tyler Perry, surprised Winn-Dixie customers in Louisiana by paying for their groceries during senior and high-risk shopping hour," spokesperson Meredith Hurley said.

"Many customers and store associates were overcome with emotions by this generous deed. During an interview following last Wednesday’s act of kindness, Perry challenged others to also pay it forward. Moved by his words and actions, Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, was inspired to give back."

The grocery store company echoed Tyler Perry's encouragement for "others to pay it forward and help spread kindness during these difficult times."

