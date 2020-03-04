ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — There is a lot of uncertainty around during the coronavirus pandemic, and you may be feeling additional stress because of it.

In order to alleviate some of this stress, the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) has started a campaign that it says will reach about 20,000 wounded veterans and family members during the month of April.

"Operation Check-In" is meant to provide wounded veterans and their family members support with mental, physical, and financial health. WWP says this initiative is also about making and keeping connections.

About 500 WWP teammates will make calls to spread awareness about the organization's various resources available to all registered veterans.

Wounded Warriors is making various virtual connection opportunities available to veterans and their families, such as online physical health and wellness challenges, and telehealth options to help reduce stress and manage anxiety. Existing virtual programs like WWP Talk, Benefits Service, and Warriors to Work are also available.

“No matter the challenge, Wounded Warrior Project is still, and will always be, an organization that is focused on serving those who have served and sacrificed for us,” said Jennifer Silva, WWP chief program officer. “We want warriors and their families who may be experiencing additional challenges during this time to know we are here for them, and we are committed to supporting them as they persevere through this adversity.”

Wounded Warriors says it will first call warriors and family members who have mentioned an interest in their mental health services but aren't currently part of a program.

WWP will also send follow-up emails to veterans who couldn't be reached by phone.

For more information, please click or tap here.

If you are struggling with your mental health, you can also find additional mental health resources here.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is also a great service. All you have to do is dial 2-1-1 any time of day.

