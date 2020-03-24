FORT COLLINS, Colo. —

As people wait out the COVID-19 pandemic, they are coming up with creative ways to pass the time.

We have seen posts of people listening to music and playing music, but there are also some people who are writing original music.

In Fort Collins, Colo., siblings Amelia, Lincoln and Eli have been social distancing and decided to use their newly-bought pandemic supplies to write a special coronavirus song.

Their aunt, Jalyn Webb, who is actually a music teacher, posted a video of their new song Instagram.

