FORT COLLINS, Colo. —
As people wait out the COVID-19 pandemic, they are coming up with creative ways to pass the time.
We have seen posts of people listening to music and playing music, but there are also some people who are writing original music.
In Fort Collins, Colo., siblings Amelia, Lincoln and Eli have been social distancing and decided to use their newly-bought pandemic supplies to write a special coronavirus song.
Their aunt, Jalyn Webb, who is actually a music teacher, posted a video of their new song Instagram.
RELATED: How to talk to your kids during the coronavirus pandemic
RELATED: A Tampa Bay neighborhood is using chalk to inspire others
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida State Parks closed beginning March 23 to follow CDC guidelines
- Arizona death prompts warning against self-medication to treat COVID-19
- These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?
- Florida stay-at-home order 'not advisable,' DeSantis says. People traveling from NY, NJ and CT must self-isolate
- Hillsborough County will consider curfew after rejecting stay-at-home order
- 2020 Olympics delayed until 2021 because of coronavirus
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter