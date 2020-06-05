Restaurants in Ybor City keep crowds contained on Cinco de Mayo

The city of Tampa closed off Ybor City's main road for the next two weeks to give vendors extra space outdoors and accommodate social distancing guidelines.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ybor City was a hot spot for customers this Cinco de Mayo, but Tampa police and the city's code enforcement were able to keep things under control amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"It's kind of hard to drink your margarita with a face mask on, but there are ways we can accommodate that stuff," Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.

The festivities were the first real test to see if social distancing guidelines would hold up. With police lights on, barriers up and flyers being handed out, officers made sure everyone stayed 6-feet apart.

"The biggest thing is we don't want crowds gathering," Dugan said.

The city of Tampa closed off Ybor City's main road for the next two weeks to give vendors extra space outdoors and accommodate social distancing guidelines. While a crowd formed this afternoon, the owner of the Tequila Bar on 7th Avenue kept the spot running at 25-percent capacity.

"Like the mayor says, no seat, no service. People have been living by that rule and are happy to abide by it. When the table is finished, we pick up all the trash. It's disposed of. The table is sanitized the chairs are sanitized and we reset and start all over," Jason Fernandez said.

After laying off 184 of his employees at three different locations, Fernandez is happy to see his doors back open. All of his employees are wearing masks to keep one another safe, but that wasn't so for many in the crowd.

"I'm shocked that there's only a few people with masks on, and its concerning," Tyler Butler said.

Butler drove up from Sarasota for Cinco de Mayo and was surprised more people weren't protected.

"I was blown away. Pretty much only city officials and the media are wearing masks," Butler said.

Other feel the crowds have been tame, but understand the concern.

"You can't control everybody and you can't make people follow the guidelines. I think some people don't think along those lines," Michelle Feliks said.

Green Lemon on Howard Avenue was shut down earlier in the evening because of crowding.

Restaurant owners say they hope to be running at 50 percent capacity within the next few weeks if customers continue to follow social distancing. Tampa police will continue to enforce the order while the state reopens. It's still unclear when Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce phase two of the state's reopening.

