YMCA lifeguard in St. Pete tests positive for COVID-19

YMCA officials said they learned the lifeguard tested positive for the coronavirus on June 15.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A lifeguard at a YMCA in St. Pete has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a spokesman for the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg, they learned that a lifeguard at the Jim & Heather Gills YMCA tested positive for the virus on June 15. The facility remained open but officials say they started their COVID response protocol and contacted the local health department as soon as they got the information.

It confirmed that the health department's guidelines were followed and the facility expanded on its enhanced cleaning protocols that were already in place.

YMCA officials said its program participants and staff were told about the case.

This isn't the first YMCA in St. Petersburg where a staff member has tested positive for the virus. Officials say the Childs Park YMCA was closed for one week from June 8 - 12 due to a staff COVID case.

That facility opened back up on Monday, June 15th with no additional issues.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Florida continues to rise.

