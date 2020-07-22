City of Miami: Wear a mask or risk arrest

Miami-Dade County has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak in terms of total number of cases.

MIAMI — When it comes to masking up within the city of Miami, officials on Wednesday made the rules a little more severe.

Its emergency order requires people to wear a face-covering in public at all times in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, and it previously offered a rising scale of fines into a third offense. Now, at strike three, some risk arrest.

A first and second offense is a $100 fine, while the third office is an arrest/notice to appear, according to the city's website.

Out of the state's 379, 619 positive cases of COIVD-19, Miami-Dade County represents 92,345 of those, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest data.

The median age of new cases is 43.

