City of Miami: Wear a mask or risk arrest

MIAMI — When it comes to masking up within the city of Miami, officials on Wednesday made the rules a little more severe.
Its emergency order requires people to wear a face-covering in public at all times in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, and it previously offered a rising scale of fines into a third offense. Now, at strike three, some risk arrest.
A first and second offense is a $100 fine, while the third office is an arrest/notice to appear, according to the city's website.
Out of the state's 379, 619 positive cases of COIVD-19, Miami-Dade County represents 92,345 of those, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest data.
The median age of new cases is 43.
- Tropical Storm Gonzalo develops, expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow
- 'Have at it': Gov. DeSantis OKs school districts opening later to ensure safety
- Florida Sen. Rick Scott says his grandchildren will start 'distance learning'
- Florida reports another 9,440 cases, 136 deaths from coronavirus
- Sheriff: 'Kind of guy who would punch you in the face for no reason', 2 others arrested in triple murder
- SOLVED: The disappearance of Melissa Gormley
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter