Study: COVID-19 has 52% of young adults living with their parents

Mom, dad, I'm home!

TAMPA, Fla. — Picture this: you walk into your old room at your parents' house, and it's just the way you left it after your last visit. Maybe it's been converted into a partial office space or maybe your high school trophies are still on the wall.

Either way, it looks like it does any other time you've been home to visit, except this time you might not be sure how long you'll be crashing there.

That's the reality for more than half of young adults in the US, research shows.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows 52-percent of adults ages 18-29 are living with their parents, and the COVID-19 outbreak is to blame.

“The share of 18- to 29-year-olds living with their parents has become a majority since U.S. coronavirus cases began spreading early this year, surpassing the previous peak during the Great Depression era,” the study stated.

The study says part of the reason for this is young adults have been hit particularly hard by the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The study says they are also more like to move or relocate because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The study says the last time this many young Americans moved in with their parents was during the Great Depression era. During the Great Depression era, 48 percent of young adults were living with their parents, according to the Pew Research Center.

The study said it that is is normal to see young adults live with their parents in the summer when they're finished with finals, but it's usually just a small increase, close to two percent.

