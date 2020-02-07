Florida reports its youngest death yet amid the coronavirus pandemic

An 11-year-old boy reportedly died in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health reported on Thursday that an 11-year-old boy had recently died from COVID-19 complications, making him the youngest death in the state since the pandemic began.

The boy was from Miami-Dade county and the case was not travel-related, according to the department of health.

To date, there have been 7,707 kids ages 14 and younger diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those cases, less than 1 percent have been hospitalized.

More than 14 percent of the 68,821 coronavirus test results returned to the state on Wednesday were positive. That was 10,109 new positive cases.

Based on Wednesday's data, the state said another 67 Florida residents had died from coronavirus, and one non-Florida resident also died.

Wednesday marked the ninth straight day where the number of newly reported coronavirus cases was more than 5,000. It’s also the first time the state’s report was higher than 10,000 for a single day.

What other people are reading right now: